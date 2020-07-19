DEEX Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $410,015.59 and approximately $463.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002518 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

