Dimecoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,017.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $678,067.22 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024408 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004744 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

