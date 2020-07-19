Dusk Network Market Capitalization Achieves $15.37 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $1.43 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.03 or 0.04972790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,130,406 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

