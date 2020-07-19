eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $105,274.23 and approximately $37.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00463885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.