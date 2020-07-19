Elysian Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,422.38 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $54,422.38 and $100,354.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

