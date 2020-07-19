EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research raised shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

