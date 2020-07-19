EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research raised shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.