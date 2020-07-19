Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERRPF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERRPF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.