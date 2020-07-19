Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $6,124,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,884. The firm has a market cap of $759.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

