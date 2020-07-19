Everex (EVX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $452,681.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $452,681.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everex

Everex is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

