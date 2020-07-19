Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Receives €11.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.78 ($13.24).

Several research firms have recently commented on F. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.58) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.20).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

