Financial Comparison: PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) versus The Shyft Group (OTCMKTS:SHYF)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 1 4 0 2.50 The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $83.25 billion 0.18 $3.59 billion $3.81 4.40 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.77 -$12.57 million $1.24 13.42

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

