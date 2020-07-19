FLETA Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,020,800 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

