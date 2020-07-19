FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $243,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 509,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.50. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

