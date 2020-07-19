FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Up 16.9% This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $9,137.98 and approximately $5,683.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00326418 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050184 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012106 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.