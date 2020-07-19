GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report $192.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.18 million. GDS reported sales of $143.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $809.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.25 million to $819.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million.

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.08. 926,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -188.55 and a beta of 1.46. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in GDS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GDS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of GDS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

