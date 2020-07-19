Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 32 ($0.39).

GEMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 26 ($0.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

LON:GEMD traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 23.50 ($0.29). The stock had a trading volume of 265,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.40 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of $32.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Harry Kenyon-Slaney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,689.88). Also, insider Michael Brown bought 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £6,435.30 ($7,919.39).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

