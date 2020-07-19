German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

GABC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,442. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,216,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 682,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

