Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €76.93 ($86.43).

GXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GXI stock traded up €0.90 ($1.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €95.75 ($107.58). 165,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 52 week high of €92.90 ($104.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -214.69.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

