Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

GBCI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 435,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,106. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,579,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

