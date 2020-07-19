GNY Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 139.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One GNY token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. Over the last week, GNY has traded 70% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $2,071.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.01887393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00087178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00186011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

