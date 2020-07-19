GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $268,920.92 and $102.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

