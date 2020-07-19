Handshake Price Hits $0.0998 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and $671,519.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,151.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.02571313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.32 or 0.02451165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00463397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00742744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00643047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 286,175,011 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

