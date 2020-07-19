Harlan S. Robins Sells 33,300 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $1,318,014.00.

ADPT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,169. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 548.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

