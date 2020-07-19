Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $349,710.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.32 or 0.04964586 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031840 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,859,978 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.