Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTLD opened at $22.17 on Friday. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

