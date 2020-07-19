Helium Chain (HLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Helium Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Helium Chain has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Helium Chain has a market capitalization of $151,930.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008342 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Helium Chain Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium Chain’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Chain Coin Trading

Helium Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

