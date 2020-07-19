HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Volume Tops $2,187.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $325,671.44 and approximately $2,187.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01886198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00186458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,696 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

