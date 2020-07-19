HEX Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $894.30 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00078211 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00326684 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050150 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012098 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002008 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 253,208,059,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,710,319,171 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

