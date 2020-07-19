Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,886.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $33,886.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.04958010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

