HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 447,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,995. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 390.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 17.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

