Hush Price Hits $0.0578 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $547,377.76 and $93,234.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00646389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00102344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00081750 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,468,068 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

