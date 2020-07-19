HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.02 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00013852 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, EXX and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a market cap of $56.68 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01885743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,697,246 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, HitBTC, EXX, Bit-Z, Huobi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Binance, TOPBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

