IDEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.08 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $225,915.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01886198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00186458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,796,586 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

