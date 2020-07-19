Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and $681,518.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Indodax, Vebitcoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01886198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00186458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Upbit, Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

