Ignition Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $111,516.58 and $87.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,179.57 or 1.00206644 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00119309 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006195 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,326,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,744 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.