Ink (INK) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $399,004.18 and $64,976.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

