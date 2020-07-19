INLOCK 24-Hour Volume Reaches $874.00 (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One INLOCK token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $1.57 million and $874.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.04956601 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031894 BTC.

About INLOCK

ILK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,097,504 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.