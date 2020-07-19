Insider Selling: Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Sells 11,175 Shares of Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 11,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $412,692.75.

LMNX traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $36.28. 2,071,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luminex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 141,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Luminex by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

