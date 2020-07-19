Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 2.2% This Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $13.60 million and $2,527.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01887128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00087051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00186427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,870,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

