Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.75-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.9-81.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.54 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.75-7.95 EPS.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

