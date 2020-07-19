JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $24.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

NYSE BYD opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $2,833,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

