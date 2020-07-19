Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.27. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $102.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.36.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
