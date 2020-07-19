Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.27. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $102.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.36.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.