Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,907,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,829. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

