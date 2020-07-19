KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.55.

Several research analysts have commented on KSHB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KushCo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.28.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

