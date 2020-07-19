Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $19,483.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

