LBRY Credits Hits Market Cap of $10.63 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $659,598.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01886198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00186458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 678,469,035 coins and its circulating supply is 437,253,544 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

