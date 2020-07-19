Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.25. 55,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

