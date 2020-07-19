Lobstex Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market cap of $468,571.02 and $403,526.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00469526 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019577 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003344 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003796 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,804,569 coins and its circulating supply is 19,804,557 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

