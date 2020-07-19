LOCIcoin (LOCI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $114,343.54 and $12.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01886110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

LOCIcoin launched on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io

LOCIcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

