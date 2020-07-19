Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Loom Network has a market cap of $21.30 million and $9.41 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.02 or 0.04959224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031878 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,661,505 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

